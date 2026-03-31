Kevin Harvick makes his call for track outside the U.S. that NASCAR Cup Series needs to race

Kevin Harvick would love to see the NASCAR Cup Series compete at a certain track that is outside the United States. On SPEED with Harvick and Buxton, Harvick said he wants to see NASCAR race at Montreal.

“The Cup Series has never been to Montreal,” Kevin Harvick said. “We used to take the O’Reilly Series up to Montreal. I love the fan base, I love the track, and we have so many NASCAR fans in Canada.”

The race track in Montreal is called the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and NASCAR hosted the NAPA Auto Parts 200 at the track from 2007 to 2012. Harvick won the first race at the track in 2007, and some of the other winners at the NASCAR Montreal race were Hall of Famer Carl Edwards and Justin Allgaier.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve opened in 1978, and it’s the home of Formula One’s Canadian Grand Prix. It’s located on Notre Dame Island in the Saint Lawrence River in Montreal.

Harvick mentioned that NASCAR has a large fan base in Canada, and a big reason for that could be that the organization has a Canadian Series. The 2026 NASCAR Canada Series season will begin on May 16-17 at the Candiana Tire Motorsports Park in Ontario and will conclude on Sept. 12 at Delaware Speedway, which is also in Ontario.

Kevin Harvick shares more on NASCAR in Montreal

“The 2026 schedule reflects our continued commitment to offering a balanced and competitive season for our teams and our fans,” Alan Labrosse, General Manager of the NASCAR Canada Series, said in December. “With a variety of track types and strategic event spacing, we believe this calendar provides a strong foundation for both sporting and operational success.”

When it comes to other tracks, Harvick said that any of the European road courses “would be great.” But his No. 1 track would be Montreal because of the fan base and the fact that the Cup Series has never competed there.

“For me, Montreal, with our fan base built in up there, Cup car’s never been there and such a great circuit,” Harvick said. We’ll see if Montreal is on NASCAR’s radar in the near future.