Kevin Harvick makes pick for NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Kevin Harvick is rolling with a familiar name as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the former Cup Series champion made his pick for the Wurth 400, and he’s backing Christopher Bell to finally break through in 2026.

That makes it two votes for Bell on the panel, as Kaitlyn Vincie also landed on the No. 20 driver, while Mamba Smith went in a different direction with Kyle Larson. The split reflects exactly where the Cup Series stands right now, wide open.

Just one week removed from Carson Hocevar’s breakout win at Talladega, the garage heads to Texas with a handful of contenders looking to seize control of the season. And for Bell, the opportunity is clear.

Through the opening stretch of 2026, Bell has been consistent but hasn’t yet found Victory Lane. Sitting ninth in the standings with multiple top-five and top-10 finishes, the speed has been there, the execution just hasn’t fully come together.

That’s what makes this weekend so intriguing. Texas has been close to a breakthrough track for Bell in the past, with a best finish of third showing he can run up front.

Now, with a strong baseline and the endorsement of a veteran like Harvick, the expectation is that Bell could finally put together a complete race. If he does, it could be a turning point.

Of course, he won’t be alone. Denny Hamlin enters the weekend as one of the favorites, thanks to his experience and track record at Texas, where he’s a multi-time winner. Meanwhile, Larson remains one of the fastest drivers in the field despite an inconsistent results sheet, making him a constant threat if things go his way.

That’s the challenge Texas presents. Speed matters, but execution matters just as much. One mistake on pit road, a poorly timed restart or the wrong move in traffic can flip the entire race. And with several drivers still searching for their first win of the season, the urgency is only building.

For Harvick though, the pick is simple. Bell has been knocking on the door. Now, it’s about kicking it down where everything’s bigger.