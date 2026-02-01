Kevin Harvick names 5 drivers that will benefit most from NASCAR returning to Chase Championship format

NASCAR‘s return to a Chase style championship format should be a welcome addition for those who were critical of the previous elimination style, win-and-in system. Undoubtedly, the new format will favor some drivers over others.

Kevin Harvick sees the Chase being an advantage for drivers with the most experience. Speaking on Friday’s “Happy Hour” podcast, Harvick named five drivers he believes will benefit the most.

“The guys with experience,” Harvick said. “I still think it’s gonna be the Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano… I’d say Hamlin, Logano, I think [Ryan] Blaney, I mean, he had a little spell at the beginning of last year where he had some things go wrong, but he’s usually super consistent. I think William Byron has ventured into that category. Chase Elliott, when you look at his stats, they’re finishers. They’re old school racers, and I think that style of racing is going to matter to be able to gather all those points.”

Of the drivers Harvick mentioned, only Hamlin and Logano competed in the original chase, which was in place from 2004-2014. Logano thrived under the elimination style format, winning three championships. Elliott won it in 2020 while Blaney got one in 2023. Hamlin and Byron have come close on several occasions; both have failed to capture a championship to this point.

NASCAR set for return to Chase championship format for 2026 season

The points-based Chase system will reward consistency from drivers across the entire season. Under the new model, the top 16 drivers in regular season points after 26 races will advance to a 10-race playoff, with the champion determined by total points, a big change from the prior win-and-you’re-in automatic berths and knockout rounds.

Additionally, NASCAR will increase points for race wins from 40 to 55, to ensure victories still carry significant weight. The regular season points leader will enter the Chase with a 25-point advantage.

Hamlin, similar to Harvick, doesn’t see any wild cards crashing the party. The guys who typically run up front will have the best shot, Hamlin said last month.

“It’s the same guys that are favorites every single week and it’s because those are the ones that are up front every week. That’s who this format benefits,” Hamlin told Performance Racing Network. “I don’t think you’ll see any crazy wild cards go on runs in the final 10. If you couldn’t go on a run in 26 races, you’re not going to go on a run more than likely in the final 10.

“So, I think it really benefits four or five teams and others, it at least allows them to kind of move, slide up and down the standings as they perform. There are no eliminations, they’ll just happen organically and naturally and we’re going to be talking about the guys that are up front each and every week.”