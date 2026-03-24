Kevin Harvick names NASCAR team, driver that has surprised so far this season and it's not who you think

Kevin Harvick believes a veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver has been turning heads for his performance on the racetrack this year. On this week’s episode of SPEED with Harvick and Buxton, Harvick revealed the NASCAR team and driver that have surprised him so far this season.

“That has to be Spire [Motorsports] for me. When Carson Hocevar is on the racetrack, he’s exciting,” Kevin Harvick said. He’s electrifying, and he makes a lot of people mad, but he doesn’t care. Now he’s got the cars that are capable to go up there and consistently put himself in the front of the racetrack.”

Harvick then revealed the one driver from Spire has stood out the most. “The one that sticks out the most to me is Daniel Suárez,” Harvick said. “He really backs it up for Spire to be able to put themselves in the front of the field as a contender week in and week out. He’s been so consistent, and that’s a very new situation for Daniel, Spire, and that team.”

Will Kevin Harvick continue to be impressed with Spire?

Suárez joined Spire this season after spending the last five seasons with Trackhouse Racing. In the first six races of this season, Suárez has earned a P13 finish at Daytona, a P5 finish at Atlanta, and a P7 finish at Darlington. He is currently in 14th place in the NASCAR Chase standings/Cup points.

““It was a difficult weekend for the teams to kind of decide what to bring and the right things to do,” Suárez said after the Darlington race on Sunday, per Nate Ryan of NBC Sports. “My group proves time and time again that they come prepared, whether it’s changes or practice to race, things like that, so we really had a solid package to work with all day, something that we could adjust with and change with the conditions. We were overdue for this group to have a good run, and I’m proud to be able to deliver it and get us to the finish line for the first time. It feels like all year without an issue, so I’m proud of the team and something to build on.”

Hocevar is also having a solid start to the season. The 23-year-old earned P4 finishes at Atlanta and Darlington and is 13th in the NASCAR Chase standings/Cup Points. We’ll see if Harvick will continue to be impressed with Spire and its drivers as the season rolls on.