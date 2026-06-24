Kevin Harvick: Noah Gragson 'looked bad' in heated confrontation with Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Harvick was not a fan of Noah Gragson going after Kevin Magnussen after the NASCAR Cup Series race at San Diego. On Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick reacted to the confrontation between the two drivers.

“[Gragson] left him no option whatsoever,” Kevin Harvick said. “If you’re Noah Gragson, you’re fighting this whole fight, and then the guy wipes you out, and you hit the fence, and you lose anyway after you lost 20 seconds to a car that’s two seconds faster than you behind you.

“Listening to Magnussen on the radio, he’s like, ‘I’ve never been in this position. I don’t really know what to do. So anything you guys can do to help me…’ It’s not Noah Gragson’s best look. I think he kind of looked bad in this scenario.”

Frontstretch captured video of Noah Gragson confronting Kevin Magnussen after the race, following multiple run-ins between the two. Magnussen, who made his NASCAR debut on Sunday, told Gragson to back away in the heated exchange.

Noah Gragson didn’t like Kevin Magnussen ending his day

“You wrecked the f**k out of me over here. What’s your f**king problem?” Gragson asked Magnussen, per NASCAR.com. “You guys come over here, you f**king drive off into the corner just because you got fenders on it.”

Magnussen told Gragson to “F**k off,” which led to Gragson asking why he wrecked him. “You f**k around … and you find out,” Magnussen said. Gragson finished 35th, and Magnussen finished 27th.

Ultimately, Gragson was frustrated that Magnussen ended his day. “I don’t want to put all of them in this group, but a lot of these open-wheel racers that come race with us… They get fenders on their cars, they get bumpers,” he said, per USA Today. “They’re driving up the inside, barrelling up the inside, pinballing it, blasting our inside doors. I don’t know why that is. The 91 just kept erring off in there, then hit me again and ended our day.”

Gragson is in his fourth season as a full-time Cup Series driver and has only one top-10 finish in 17 races this year. Magnussen has competed all over the world and previously raced in Formula One from 2014 to 2020 and 2022 to 2024.