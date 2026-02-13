Kevin Harvick offers caution, advice ahead of Connor Zilisch NASCAR rookie season

The hype surrounding Connor Zilisch’s rookie NASCAR Cup Series season continues to grow. Still, former champion Kevin Harvick believes expectations for the wunderkind should come with some perspective.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick said Zilisch’s early flashes, including qualifying for the Clash and running near the front in changing weather conditions, showed why so many believe he’s a future star. Still, he emphasized the jump to Cup racing is unlike anything the young driver has experienced.

“He’s won in everything he’s ever driven,” Harvick stated. “This will be way harder than everything he’s ever driven.”

Harvick pointed to road courses as the place where Zilisch could immediately shine, particularly in potential battles with his teammate Shane van Gisbergen. But the real learning curve, he said, will come on difficult weekends, not the fast ones.

That’s where Bob Pockrass believes the challenge becomes mental as much as mechanical: “There’s going to be times where he’s going to have a 15th-to-20th-place car,” Pockrass responded. “I don’t know that he’s ever driven a 15th-to-20th-place car. The question is how you make that better.”

Harvick agreed, adding that one of the hardest skills for elite prospects to learn is restraint, finishing respectably on an off-weekend without overdriving: “How do you run 15th or 20th and not crash?” Harvick explained. “Don’t overdo it. Don’t step outside. That’s the hardest part for guys like Connor.”

Beyond driving, Harvick also highlighted the off-track demands awaiting Zilisch. Between media appearances, sponsor obligations and a growing fan base, time management quickly becomes critical for rookies adjusting to the Cup Series schedule.

“You can wear yourself out pretty quick mentally,” Harvick cautioned. “Learning how to say no becomes important.”

Alas, Harvick did praise Zilisch’s personality and professionalism, noting his intelligence and engagement with fans and partners will serve him well long-term. But he cautioned that success in NASCAR’s top series isn’t just about speed, it’s about discipline and adaptability across a grueling season.

For Zilisch, the talent is unquestioned. The real test begins when the races and expectations become routine. And that all begins for him this weekend with the Daytona 500.

He dominated the Xfinity Series last season, winning double-digit races. History tells us he’s ready. But there’s no telling how it will go once the season gets underway for the No. 88 wheelman.