Kevin Harvick opens up on his emotions after receiving NASCAR Hall of Fame nomination

Kevin Harvick received the ultimate surprise from former NASCAR president Mike Helton on Sunday. Helton crashed the set of FOX Sports‘ “NASCAR RaceDay” ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway and told Harvick he was one of one of the 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 in his first year of eligibility.

That moment meant the world to Harvick, who said Monday on “SPEED with Harvick and Buxton” that Helton was a father figure to him: “Mike was the president of NASCAR at the time that I came through, and I pushed every button that you could possibly push from the driver standpoint. I was in trouble a lot, but Mike was the father figure for many of us that were pushing those buttons all the time.

“I have the utmost respect for Mike and the things he did for the sport. But to have him present that to me during the pre-race meant a lot and can’t wait to see where it all goes from here.”

Harvick was visibly emotional when Helton told him the news. He said Monday it brought a tear to his eye as he reflected on his 23 years as a full-time competitor in the sport.

“I would say that one probably brought a tear to my eye,” Harvick said. “You put so much effort into everything you do with your craft. You wanna be the best at it, and to be able to have the success — that was my job for 23 years and now, I sit here on this side of the camera being able to talk about the sport that I love. You put your whole life into something, and to be able to reap the rewards of all the effort you put into it is pretty special.”

Kevin Harvick has an easy NASCAR Hall of Fame resume

Harvick’s Hall of Fame credentials are obvious. The 50-year-old is one of the most decorated NASCAR drivers of all-time. He made his Truck Series debut in 1995 and in 2001, captured his first of two O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championships. That season, he became a full-time driver in the Cup Series, driving the No. 29 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

Harvick stayed with RCR through the 2013 season before joining Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014. In his first season piloting the No. 4 Chevrolet, he won his first and only Cup title. Harvick retired from full-time competition after the 2023 season. Upon retirement, he joined the FOX Sports broadcast booth alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.

“The Closer” is 11th on the all-time Cup wins list with 60 checkered flags in his possession. The 2007 Daytona 500 champion also compiled 47 NOAPS wins and 14 Truck victories.

Harvick would appear to be a shoo-in to be a first ballot Hall of Famer. The Hall of Fame voting panel will meet in person May 19 to cast their ballots. Fan voting will be open April 14-May 17 on NASCAR.com.