Kevin Harvick points out 'dangerous combination' working for 23XI, Tyler Reddick team

Tyler Reddick is on a legendary run right now, having won four of the first six races of the young NASCAR Cup Series season. Seemingly everything he’s doing is working.

Analyst Kevin Harvick sees a team that is firing on all cylinders. He explained the ‘dangerous combination’ that Reddick has working in his favor right now.

“Well here’s the thing, they have the fastest cars and the most confidence,” Harvick said on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. “And when you have those two things together that’s a dangerous combination because when you have scenarios where the car breaks and things aren’t going your way it’s like, ‘No big deal.’ They pull in the pits, they fix it and it’s like, ‘I’m going to drive right back to the front.’ That’s how this works.”

Tyler Reddick dealt with a major alternator issue during the race at Darlington, having to go all the way to the back of the field after getting work done on it with pit road closed. No matter.

He was able to fight all the way back to the front in short order. For Harvick’s that was another telltale sign of a team that just gets it right now.

“The other thing that they’re doing, they’re not fumbling away opportunities while they have the fastest car,” he said. “The field will catch up to them in some way, shape or form, but right now 23XI, Toyota in general, has had the fastest cars consistently all year.”

Tyler Reddick has certainly made that count. In the new championship format, he’s already positioned himself way out in front of the rest of the field.

And while winning at this level is unlikely to continue for too long, Tyler Reddick and his team are riding the wave while they can. Just about everything is going right.

“I think that their group, they just are in their process of how they bring their setups together,” said Mamba Smith, Harvick’s co-host on the podcast. “Whatever Tyler’s doing in the sim, what Billy Scott and that group is doing on the car, they really love their process right now because obviously it keeps working. So they’re just building speed.”