Kevin Harvick praises Toyota for development of Jade Avedisian, talks pitfalls of Danica Patrick, Hailie Deegan

Kevin Harvick loves what Toyota has done with Jade Avedisian in terms of her development. On SPEED with Harvick and Buxton, Harvick said that Avedisian is the one female driver who could follow in former racer and current F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff’s footsteps.

“She’s been through the system all the way up right now,” Kevin Harvick said. “She’s starting to dip into the ARCA Series, has done all the super late models, late models, pro late models, midgets, all the things that come with our grassroots system here. I think Toyota has probably done the best job in really making sure that they have the opportunity for these women to go through the ranks properly.”

Harvick then shared his thoughts on the challenges Danica Patrick faced while she was competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. “She used to say, ‘What do I need to do to get better?’ I’m like, ‘You’re never going to catch up because where you started, and the things that you did weren’t based on what it takes to be a successful NASCAR driver,'” Harvick said. “She did a great job and had success at a certain level, but she never had the reps in the late models and in the grassroots system, ARCA cars, and all the things that it took to gain the experience that it was going to take to be competitive week in and week out at the Cup level.”

Jade Avedisian made history in the CARS Pro Late Model Tour

Later in the conversation, Harvick discussed Hailie Deegan making mistakes during her development. “I think she misstepped,” he said. “She made some bad decisions along the way when she got out of the Toyota program. …I think when Ford came along, it pushed her in a direction that was the wrong direction, and she wasn’t ready for it.”

Jade Avedisian competes part-time in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series West. She earned her first top-10 finish at Harvick’s Kern Raceway earlier this year and became the first woman to win a race in the CARS Pro Late Model Tour last year.

Danica Patrick competed in 191 NASCAR Cup Series races and earned seven top-10 finishes. She also competed in the IndyCar Series and won the 2008 Indy Japan 300.

Hailie Deegan currently competes in ARCA West full-time after racing full-time in the O’Reilly Series and Truck Series. She has not recorded a top-10 finish in 18 O’Reilly races but has tallied five top-10 finishes in 69 Truck races. Deegan has won three ARCA West races in 30 career starts.