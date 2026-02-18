Kevin Harvick predicts carnage during Atlanta NASCAR race: 'Coolest race on the schedule'

Kevin Harvick believes that the NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta on Sunday will feature a lot of chaos. On Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick explained why he enjoys watching the drivers compete at EchoPark Speedway.

“Atlanta is going to be more of the same as far as carnage, but totally different style race,” Kevin Harvick said when comparing Daytona to Atlanta. “They’re going to put more downforce in the car. Same package as far as the rules go. But they’ll run the cars way different to make more downforce because you need more grip to get through the corners. You can’t run the cars with as much drag out of the race cars as you can there.

“As a competitor, I was like, ‘This is the dumbest thing that we’ve ever done in the world of racing.’ But it’s turned into the coolest race on the schedule.” Harvick went on to say that the way drivers attack the Atlanta track makes him “excited” because it’s “super intriguing to watch how the things that they have to do and the way that the car has to handle.”

Atlanta is a special place for Kevin Harvick

EchoPark Speedway (also known as Atlanta Motor Speedway) was repaved in 2021, which led to the surface being narrowed to produce a style of racing similar to races that happen at Superspeedways. Atlanta is an intermediate speedway as it’s 1.540 miles long.

Harvick has a long history at the Atlanta track. His first NASCAR Cup Series race win came at Atlanta Motor Speedway back in 2001. His third, and final win in Atlanta came in 2020, giving him 51 Cup Series race victories at the time.

“You just shake your head and say, ‘Man, I can’t believe this is happening,'” Harvick said after winning the 2020 race in Atlanta, per ESPN. “It’s pretty crazy when you think about. I’ve been very lucky to drive cars for a living.”

Atlanta Motor Speedway officially opened in 1960 and hosts two NASCAR Cup Series races per season. The last time NASCAR had a Cup Series race at the track was in July, and Georgia native Chase Elliott won the race.