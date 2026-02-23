Kevin Harvick predicts driver that will win the most races in 2026 NASCAR season

Kevin Harvick sees two names at the top of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series conversation. However, he believes one veteran driver may have the most to prove.

On an earlier episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the 2014 Cup champion discussed who could lead the series in wins this season. While Kyle Larson remains an obvious candidate, Harvick made a compelling case for Denny Hamlin.

“I could definitely make the argument for Larson,” Harvick said. “There’s still a lot of motivation for Denny Hamlin. I know he’s talked about his shoulder being hurt, and he’s been through so many things with his family, losing the championship, his dad’s passing — I still believe that there’s some fire in there to motivate him.”

Harvick pointed to the emotional and competitive fuel surrounding Hamlin entering the year. The veteran driver came painfully close to a championship in 2025, only to lose to Larson in overtime despite leading more laps and scoring more points in the finale.

“Every year you’re looking for something to motivate you when you’ve done it that long,” Harvick said. “I hope that plays out, because I think he deserves it.”

Moreover, Hamlin has already admitted last November “burned,” referencing the final race in which Larson passed him late to claim the title. On his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin drove home the point that he led over Larson for 312 laps before the decisive overtime restart.

Despite that heartbreak, 2026 has not started smoothly. Hamlin has been involved in wrecks in each of the first two races and sits 27th in the standings. Meanwhile, his 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick has opened the year with back-to-back victories.

Still, Harvick believes Hamlin’s fire, combined with shifting fan perception, could make this a redemption season.

“I think the sentiment for Denny Hamlin is going to be much different this year,” Harvick said. “We saw it start to shift last year. I believe fan sentiment towards Denny Hamlin is going to be pretty positive.”

With NASCAR’s revamped championship format rewarding regular-season excellence, consistency will matter more than ever. Hamlin himself recently predicted the eventual champion will finish inside the top three of the regular-season standings.

If Harvick is right, Hamlin’s motivation could translate into wins, and perhaps the best season of his career. We’ll see if his prediction rings true.

