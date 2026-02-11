Kevin Harvick predicts high-profile NASCAR driver will jump ship in 2026, Bob Pockrass weighs in

NASCAR’s looming Silly Season could be shaping up to be one of the wildest in recent memory. Kevin Harvick believes a major shakeup is coming.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick made a bold prediction. He’s thinking at least one high-profile driver will change teams ahead of the 2027 season.

“I just want to tell you my bold prediction,” Harvick said. “There’s going to be a very high-profile driver that jumps ship from one of these teams. I don’t know anything. There’s just too many of them that have contracts that are up that I just feel like somebody’s just looking for a fresh start. Frustrated somewhere.”

Harvick’s comments immediately set the tone for a wide-ranging discussion with guest Bob Pockrass, who laid out just how many notable names could be in play as contracts expire across the garage. Unlike recent years, relatively few drivers are locked into long-term deals, opening the door for unprecedented movement.

Pockrass pointed first to two of the most frequently mentioned possibilities, Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick. Both have been regular subjects of speculation, particularly as teams weigh performance and long-term direction.

Another name Pockrass highlighted was Alex Bowman, whose future could hinge on how NASCAR’s revamped playoff format plays out. With the return of the Chase-style system placing greater emphasis on season-long consistency, Pockrass suggested postseason success could be a determining factor for the Hendrick wheelman.

“The question is, does this playoff system help him potentially keep a job?” Pockrass added. That underscores the constant evaluation drivers face regarding playoff viability.

Elsewhere, the conversation extended well beyond those names. Pockrass mentioned Corey Heim as a likely full-time Cup Series candidate with 23XI Racing, while also pointing to uncertainty surrounding both drivers at Legacy Motor Club.

He also noted that Ty Gibbs is theoretically up for a new deal, even if his last name is the same as the team owner. Additionally, Brad Keselowski still needs to finalize his long-term future.

When taken together, the list underscores Harvick’s point. Even drivers expected to stay put could find themselves weighing options in a rapidly shifting landscape.

With so many contracts expiring and teams recalibrating under a new championship format, the upcoming Silly Season may feature more headline moves than NASCAR has seen in years. If Harvick’s gut feeling proves right, at least one major name could soon be wearing a different fire-suit.