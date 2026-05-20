Kevin Harvick predicts winner for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte in NASCAR Cup Series

Kevin Harvick is on a hot streak picking the correct winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. Two weeks ago he picked Shane van Gisbergen to win at Watkins Glen and last week he picked Denny Hamlin to win at Dover in the All-Star Race.

So who’s he got this week at Charlotte? A familiar face.

“I already told you I’m riding the Denny Hamlin train,” Harvick said on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. “He’s going to win again.”

Hamlin has been up and down a bit at Charlotte in recent years. He finished fifth in 2024 but was outside the top 15 in both 2023 and 2025. He won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2022, though.

He’s as good a bet as any to stay hot, and Kevin Harvick likes the pick. What about Harvick’s co-hosts?

“So what’s funny is I’m picking Ryan Blaney again, even though I picked him last week,” Kaitlyn Vincie said on the podcast. “But I feel like he’s gotten his bad luck out of the way. He won this race in 2023.”

Kevin Harvick quickly pointed out a major potential roadblock for Blaney. “Lot of pit stops,” he noted.

Vincie pointed out that Blaney’s crew has been better since making a recent change. Harvick then responded that the team lost a wheel in the pit stop competition at the All-Star Race festivities this week. Something to chew on.

“Look, the 12 and Team Penske, this is usually when it starts,” said Mamba Smith, chiming in on the podcast picks segment. “He started early this year. This year they were good at the beginning.”

As for his pick, Smith was egged on a bit by Kevin Harvick. But he ultimately went a different direction than he might have initially been leaning.

“I really want to go Team Hendrick,” Smith said. “I really do. But I think I’ve got to go Chase Briscoe.”

Briscoe currently sits below the playoff cut line, running 17th in the standings. If he’s going to make a move, it needs to be soon. But Kevin Harvick pointed out Charlotte is the perfect race to make such a move.

“And he’s another guy that, from the All-Star Race, right, they finally put a whole day together,” Harvick said. “This is a great weekend to make up points with the four stages and everything that goes with the 600.

“It’s a great weekend to get some extra points and if you can win the race, get some extra stage points and all the things that you can capitalize on, they better start doing it pretty quick. Because their championship hopes every week that goes by goes down, down, down.”