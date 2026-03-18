Kevin Harvick predicts winner for Darlington NASCAR Cup Series race

NASCAR‘s Cup Series race at Darlington is slated for Sunday, with the sixth race of the season shaping up to be a good one. But who might be the winner at Darlington?

That’s a question Kevin Harvick and his co-hosts on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast attempted to answer this week. Harvick picked his winner, followed by his two co-hosts on the show.

“I’ll go first,” Harvick said. “I’ll pick (Chase) Briscoe. You can agree with me, it’s fine.”

Briscoe has had a rough start to the season, though that’s not necessarily indicative of the quality of his driving. He has been running exceptionally well, only to have some late-race miscues really cost him at various points.

He has recorded a second-place finish at Atlanta, but he also has three finishes of 36th place or worse. That’s not cutting it.

However, in the lead-up to Darlington, Briscoe has shown signs he’s shaking off the rust. Briscoe overcame a speeding penalty at Las Vegas that dropped him to 33rd, but he managed to finish the race in eighth place, his second-best finish of the year.

Kaitlyn Vincie, one of Harvick’s co-hosts, was also on the Briscoe bandwagon. She explained her pick.

“Same. Same. Chase Briscoe, I’m ready for them to turn this around, get back to their winning ways,” Vincie said. “And they have won there in the past, as we’ve talked about.”

But, lest the entire panel on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast go for Briscoe, co-host Mamba Smith offered his pick to win at Darlington. He strayed from the pack.

“Man, we talked about it, the Toyotas,” Smith said. “I want to go that route. But someone who has been on the cusp of winning here a lot and really hasn’t got it done is Ryan Blaney. And I’m going to put my first 12 pick of the year. First 12 pick of the year is going with Ryan Blaney.”

Going into Darlington, Blaney is only two races removed from a win. He captured the Straight Talk Wireless 500 crown at Phoenix Raceway on March 8.

Can he double up this early in the season? Can Briscoe battle back from the early season woes? We shall see.