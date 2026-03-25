Kevin Harvick predicts winner for Martinsville NASCAR race

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville this weekend. While parity has defined much of the early 2026 season outside of Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick is going with a familiar name to get the job done in Virginia.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the former Cup Series champion tabbed Denny Hamlin as his pick to win at the short track. Meanwhile, co-host Kaitlyn Vincie rolled with William Byron, and Mamba Smith went with Bubba Wallace. Three contenders, each with a different case, are heading into Virginia.

For Harvick, the logic behind Hamlin is simple. There’s history and timing there. Hamlin, a Virginia native, won last season’s spring race at Martinsville and has long been one of the most reliable performers at the paperclip-shaped oval.

While he couldn’t follow up his Las Vegas win with another trip to Victory Lane at Darlington, finishing 11th, Martinsville presents a prime opportunity to rebound. It’s tough to bet against him here.

With Tyler Reddick dominating the early portion of the season, including four wins in the first six races, drivers like Hamlin will be looking to chip away at the deficit. There may not be a better place to do that than a track where experience and rhythm matter as much as outright speed.

Vincie’s pick in Byron brings a different angle. Hendrick Motorsports hasn’t shown its usual race-winning pace to start 2026, but Byron has quietly remained competitive. His eighth-place finish at Darlington was another example of maximizing results, even when the speed isn’t elite.

Still, Martinsville has been one of Byron’s best tracks. He won there during the playoffs last season, and he owns multiple spring victories at the venue, making him a logical candidate to break through and deliver Hendrick their first win of the year.

Then there’s Wallace, as the wildcard of the group. Smith’s pick is rooted more in season-long consistency than track-specific dominance. Wallace has been one of the steadiest drivers in the garage through the opening stretch, even as his teammate Reddick has stolen the spotlight.

However, Martinsville hasn’t historically been his strongest track. Wallace has just two top-five finishes in 16 career starts at the short track, and he’s coming off a disappointing 34th-place finish at Darlington after getting caught up in trouble.

Still, if 23XI Racing’s current form carries over, Wallace could find himself in the mix. Stranger things have happened this season.

With multiple storylines converging, like Reddick’s early dominance, Hamlin’s home-track advantage and Hendrick’s search for its first win, Martinsville sets up as one of the most intriguing races of the young season. If Harvick is right, it could be a home-state celebration when the checkered flag falls.