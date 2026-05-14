Kevin Harvick predicts winner for NASCAR All-Star race at Dover

The NASCAR All-Star race at Dover isn’t a points-paying race, but that doesn’t mean it will be any less relevant to the drivers participating in it. In fact, cold, hard cash will be on the line. So who might win it?

That’s the question that Kevin Harvick and his crew on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast attempt to answer each week. Last week, Harvick correctly predicted Shane van Gisbergen would win.

Some leap, right? Anyway, the crew was back at it again this week ahead of Dover.

“I’m going to take Denny Hamlin,” Harvick said. A good, relatively safe choice.

Hamlin last won the last two times he’s been to Dover, and he’s won three of his last seven races there. As good a pick as any to win.

“I had that name also written down,” co-host Kaitlyn Vincie said. “That’s funny. I was trying to debate between the two.”

Hamlin, of course, has put together a relatively strong season so far. He sits second in the points standings, trailing only the ultra-white-hot Tyler Reddick. He is third in stage points (91) and third in top-five finishes (5) this year.

Of course, other drivers are in pretty good form, too. Vincie took one of them as her pick to win the All-Star race at Dover.

“Ryan Blaney, that’s my choice for the All-Star win,” she said. “I did some research on this and there’s a reason behind it. He’s been decent.”

Blaney sits fourth in points, trailing Hamlin by only 33 points total. Like Hamlin, he has already secured one win this year.

But what about a driver who doesn’t have a win yet this year? Could we see a first-time winner during the All-Star race?

“I’m going to go Bubba Wallace,” co-host Mamba Smith said, making his pick. “This is one of his favorite tracks, one of his better tracks. Toyotas, I just feel like it’s on. I’m going with Bubba. They really, it would be a real good shot in the arm for them.”

Numbers don’t necessarily bear out that Dover is a good track for Wallace, just one of his favorites. He secured his only top-10 finish there in 11 starts last year, ending in seventh place. Could this year be the year he turns it around and comes all the way through with the win? We shall see.