Kevin Harvick predicts winner for NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville

Kevin Harvick saw his hot streak of picking the correct NASCAR Cup Series winner come to an end in Charlotte. Barely.

Neither Harvick nor his two co-hosts on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast picked Daniel Suarez to win. But Harvick picked Denny Hamlin, who wound up finishing in third. So while he didn’t score a third straight winning prediction, he did earn some points in the trio’s friendly year-long pick ’em competition.

So who will Kevin Harvick take to win at Nashville this week? He’s going back to the well.

“I’m going to stick with my horse, and that’s the 11,” said Harvick, picking Hamlin for a third straight week. “Go ahead, guys.”

Hamlin has been red hot lately. In addition to his third-place finish at Charlotte, he has racked up an All-Star Race win at Dover and a second-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway in the last month.

He’s as good a pick as any, if not an obvious one. Harvick’s co-host Kaitlyn Vincie had a good chuckle when she heard his pick.

“Honestly, though, I had to laugh, because I was like this man has psychic abilities, because every week he’s been very, very good,” Vincie said of Kevin Harvick’s recent picks. “He did pick up points, so did I. [Mamba Smith] did not.”

Vincie picked Ryan Blaney to win at Charlotte. He finished in seventh place, earning her some points in the contest. So who is her pick to win this week at Nashville?

“I’m staying in the Toyota family, I’m going with Tyler Reddick,” Vincie said. “Gets it done out there in Nashville, Music City.”

Smith, who trails Kevin Harvick in the current points standings in the pick ’em game, also announced his pick to win in Nashville. He took a third Toyota driver.

“I’m going with C. Bell,” Smith said. “We’re going with one Christopher Bell this week.”