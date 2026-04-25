Kevin Harvick predicts winner for Talladega NASCAR Cup Series race

Kevin Harvick isn’t overthinking it heading into Talladega. It’s easy to see why, as when it comes to superspeedway racing, sometimes that’s the best approach.

On the latest round of race predictions via Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick tabbed Ryan Blaney as his pick to win this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. He sided with a driver who has consistently been one of the most reliable performers in the draft.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn Vincie went with rising name Carson Hocevar, and Mamba Smith rolled the dice on Ryan Preece. The trio of picks highlights just how wide open Talladega tends to be.

That unpredictability is exactly what NASCAR is trying to sharpen this weekend. In a notable twist, the sanctioning body is flipping stage lengths at Talladega in an effort to combat the fuel-saving strategies that have drawn increasing criticism from fans.

The move, revealed on the Hauler Talk podcast, represents a deliberate step toward restoring more aggressive, pack-style racing. The kind that has long defined superspeedway events.

NASCAR EVP John Probst explained the thinking behind the change, noting that the traditional format of two short stages followed by a long final run often encouraged teams to play it safe and prioritize fuel mileage over competition. By shortening the final stages, officials believe drivers will be forced to push harder, eliminating the ability to coast to the finish without making a stop.

“If you look at generally how a lot of our speedways were laid out it was a short stage, a short stage and then a long stage to the end,” Probst said. “Going into Talladega, we’re going to flip that and adjust the lengths of the final two stages such that we’re confident that the last two stages are short enough to be made without a fuel stop.”

The change comes after extensive collaboration between NASCAR and its teams, as officials explored both sporting and technical solutions. While stage manipulation falls under the sporting umbrella, car-related changes, including adjustments to horsepower and aerodynamics, are also being evaluated for the future, with a potential test at Daytona on the horizon. Still, Probst acknowledged that fuel saving isn’t going anywhere entirely:

“I think it’s important to point out that this is a tool now that the teams know,” he added. “This is not something that I think is ever going to go away.”

Instead, the goal is mitigation, shifting strategy earlier in the race and creating more urgency when it matters most. And with stage points and track position still in play, teams will have decisions to make from the drop of the green flag.

At a place like Talladega, where chaos often reigns, that added wrinkle could be the difference. And if Harvick is right, it might just play into Blaney’s hands.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.