Kevin Harvick predicts winner in NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen

The NASCAR season is getting into the heart of the schedule now, with a clear pecking order beginning to emerge in the Chase. But who will win at Watkins Glen?

That’s a question that Kevin Harvick and his cohort attempted to tackle on the latest episode of the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. Shane van Gisbergen, as you might imagine, figured to be a popular choice after his dominance at road courses a year ago.

But host Kaitlyn Vincie went a different direction as the first on the podcast to make a pick for Watkins Glen. She admitted it was a surprise.

“I think mine is going to surprise you guys, but whatever,” Vincie said. “My heart wanted to pick SVG, but I’m a show-me-lately kind of person and I’m just not feeling it. So I’m going with Chris Buescher because he has been good there in the past and he’s been very good as of late at all tracks.”

It didn’t take Harvick very long to make his selection after that. After all, when you leave one of the most track-dominant racers available at Watkins Glen, that’s opportunity.

“Well thank you, I’ll take SVG,” Harvick said. Of course, that is last year’s winner at Watkins Glen.

The final host to make his pick on the podcast was Mamba Smith. He also went with a recent winner, though not at Watkins Glen.

“I think I came in here with a strategy and I really, it’s out the window,” he said. “You know what? Is Michael Jordan going to be there this weekend? Tyler Reddick.”

Reddick has claimed five of the 11 races this season and sits atop the NASCAR Cup Series standings. What’s even more impressive is that he’s good even when things aren’t going well.

“By the way, they did a great job again and you’re seeing championship stuff out of that 45 team,” Harvick said. “They were not good to start that race (at Texas), kept grinding away, next thing you know they were up there racing for the lead.”

Could he repeat the feat and battle for the win at Watkins Glen? We shall see.