Kevin Harvick predicts winner for NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas

Kevin Harvick has made his pick for the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. On Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick said that Bubba Wallace will win the AdventHealth 400.

It would be big for Wallace to win this Sunday, but it also wouldn’t be a surprise considering how he has run all season. This past Sunday, the 32-year-old earned a P11 finish at Bristol. It was a good bounce-back performance after finishing outside the top 30 at Darlington and Martinsville.

In his first five races this year, Wallace earned four top-10 finishes. In the one race where he didn’t finish in the top 10, Wallace earned a P11 finish at COTA.

Earlier this month, Wallace appeared on CBS Mornings and discussed battling self-doubt and nerves. “The last couple weeks, I’ve gotten the blues—nervous through practice, qualifying, even in the race. I don’t know why, but we finished third the last two weeks,” Wallace said. “So hopefully, they keep coming, because it’s been working.”

Looking at Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR history at Kansas

Wallace also shared that it’s important to find joy in racing. “With the demands that our sport provides and the requests that it wants from you, you have to find a little joy in it,” he said. “These seasons are long. Our first off weekend is coming up here in two weeks. Our first and only off weekend.”

Bubba Wallace is no stranger to having success at Kansas. In 16 Cup Series races at the track, the Alabama native has earned four top-10 finishes, with three of those finishes in the top five, and one of the races ending with a win. The victory came in September of 2022, and it was Wallace’s second-career victory in the Cup Series.

“Man, just so proud of this team, so proud of the effort that they put in each and every week,” Wallace said at the time. “Just thankful for the opportunity, right? …Just so proud. Pit crew was awesome today. We had one loose wheel. Just thankful. Thanks for the opportunity, and thankful to shut the hell up for a lot of people.