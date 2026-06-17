Kevin Harvick predicts winner of NASCAR Cup Series race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego

Kevin Harvick has been on a real hot streak picking winners in the NASCAR Cup Series on his podcast. He has nailed four of the last six races.

And it would have been five of the last six, had Harvick not ceded his Denny Hamlin pick at Pocono to Kaitlyn Vincie just to make it interesting. But he’s not making the same mistake twice in a row.

Kevin Harvick picked the winner for the race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. And he went with the overwhelming favorite.

“I’m picking (Shane van Gisbergen),” he said. “I mean I don’t know who else, I don’t even know who else you would pick.”

Van Gisbergen, the road course maestro, is certainly the most obvious pick. The Aussie is going off at -145 to win the race at BetMGM, with the next closest odds Connor Zilisch at +600 and Tyler Reddick at +800.

Naturally, others on Kevin Harvick’s crew had the same thought. After all, the goal is to pick the winner, even if it won’t necessarily net them a gain in the points in their friendly competition.

“I’m going with the same, what say you?” Vincie said. “Because we want to win, as Kevin always says.”

Mamba Smith, the final podcast co-host to make his pick, decided to take it a different direction. Trailing in the standings, it’s hard to make up ground if you make the same pick as everyone else.

“You know what? You know what? Screw it,” Smith said. “Because if you want to win, if you want to be a big boy you’ve got to jump in the big boy water. So I’m going to do that. Let’s go with Ty Gibbs. Let’s go with Ty Gibbs.”

Vincie offered a little encouragement as Kevin Harvick smirked. For the record, Gibbs is going off with the fourth best odds, at +1200.

“I don’t think that’s a bad pick,” she said. And Smith quickly replied.

“It’s not a bad pick,” he said. “It’s just like there’s the top pick and then all the other picks are down here. But it’s not a bad pick.”

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