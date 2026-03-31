Kevin Harvick pulls no punches, predicts Max Verstappen retires from F1 at end of 2026 with no changes

Max Verstappen has threatened to quit Formula One due in part to his frustration with the recent changes in the sport. Ahead of the 2026 season, F1 moved to hybrid engines that put an emphasis on battery-boosted electrical power. Verstappen, the four-time F1 champion, has likened the new cars to “Mario Kart,” simply calling them a “joke.”

Verstappen has turned up the heat with his comments. Kevin Harvick is paying very close attention to the situation and predicts that if Verstappen doesn’t get his way, he will leave F1.

“I believe there are a lot of politics being played,” Harvick said Monday on SPEED with Harvick and Buxton. “They got this break, they adjusted the qualifying a little bit with the cars, and I think Max is probably the only one that can step out there and be as aggressive as he’s being right now with his comments. I’ve been in this position where you feel like you’re the driver leading the charge for the rest of the group that can step out of the box and push the sanctioning body to do things they might not wanna do because the drivers want it to be a certain way. I believe there are some politics here of him threatening to leave to try to get the cars so that the drivers enjoy racing them.

“I think if he doesn’t get his way, he doesn’t need money; he doesn’t need to go out and race for money anymore. When you get to that point, you make the decision of I either do this because I love it, or I don’t do it at all. He’s gonna push and if it doesn’t get changed, I think he’s out.”

Verstappen, 28, is winless through three events in this season. He is ninth in the standings, an unfamiliar spot for the third-most winningest driver in F1 history.

After finishing eighth in the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, Verstappen was asked by BBC Radio 5 Live if he would consider walking away from F1 at the end of the year. Verstappen was honest in saying that his F1 career might be winding down.

“That’s what I’m saying. I’m thinking about everything inside this paddock,” Verstappen said, via Nate Saunders of ESPN. “Privately, I’m very happy. You also wait for 24 races. And then you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport?”

Max Verstappen facing the end of his F1 career?

Can Verstappen just walk away? Well, his deal with Red Bull — said to be worth around $70 million a year — runs until 2028. However, a clause reportedly exists in his contract where he can leave his existing deal if he’s not first or second in the competitive order by the middle of the season.

Verstappen is not having fun. Harvick can relate to his thoughts about wanting to spend more time with his family, as he went through it in NASCAR before retiring after the 2023 Cup Series season.

“All racing is going to evolve into something that doesn’t fit what you started with. Think back to all those drivers that came before Max Verstappen that went through car changes and rules changes,” Harvick said.

“Ultimately, for me, it definitely played a role in the decision I needed to do because the time I had to spend in simulators, the time I had to spend away from my family — there becomes a breaking point, and this might be it for Max.”