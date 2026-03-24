Kevin Harvick puts Hendrick Motorsports on notice amid 23XI domination, Spire surging in Chevy garage

The start of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season has seen 23XI Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing separate themselves as the teams to beat. Hendrick Motorsports, meanwhile, has been slow out of the gates.

While three Hendrick drivers — Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Kyle Larson — are inside the top-10 in the points standings, the team is still searching for its first win of the campaign. Kevin Harvick is taking note of their performance so far, also finding it interesting that fellow Chevrolet team Spire Motorsports outran them Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

“I think the other things that are really interesting for me is Hendrick Motorsports and the whole Chevrolet camp. We saw the Spire cars that were the top-two Chevrolets this weekend with Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suárez, which is not what we would expect,” Harvick said Monday on SPEED with Harvick and Buxton. “We would expect Kyle Larson to be contending for the win. We go to Las Vegas last week, the Gibbs cars made some mistakes and put themselves behind early in the race — that gave those Hendrick cars a little bit of a chance to take control of the race, but we never saw those Chevrolets up front this week.

“They’ve got a new body this year that seems to have thrown them for a little bigger loop than I think anyone anticipated as far as the balance goes on the race car. With all the new rules and all the things that are happening in the Cup Series with lower downforce, more horsepower at a lot of these racetracks, it seems that they are going to take a little bit longer to wrap their arms around everything.”

Chevrolets are notably working with a new body this season. While Spire seems to be adapting well to it, it’s clear that Hendrick and Trackhouse Racing are still working through some things.

Eventually, you have to think Hendrick will find the right balance in its race cars. The team is too good and the drivers are too talented not to.

But it’s going to take some time. Byron admitted as much post-Darlington.

“We’re still trying to figure things out with this body,” Byron said, “but we definitely are making baby steps.”