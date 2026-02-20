Kevin Harvick questions 'odd' strategy on display at Daytona 500: 'Totally unorthodox'

The Daytona 500 rarely unfolds according to plan. Even by usual superspeedway standards, though, this year’s edition left Kevin Harvick scratching his head.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion pointed to the race’s fuel-saving and pit cycle decisions, particularly in the final stage, as some of the most unusual he’s seen in years.

A race shaped early by crashes eventually turned into a strategy battle. Harvick believes teams never quite approached it with a unified philosophy:

“I think a lot unfolded differently because of the accidents,” Harvick stated. “Some of those accidents probably shouldn’t have happened, but they always do. It always seems like at the Daytona 500, you get those early things that happen.”

Alas, early incidents shuffled the field and eliminated several contenders, especially among Chevrolet teams, leaving a mixed group of cars fighting for position. According to Harvick, that unpredictability led organizations to abandon traditional drafting alliances and pit sequencing.

“The strategy really started to set in in the third stage to position themselves,” he explained. “But at that time we’d wiped a bunch of the Chevrolets out. … We wound up with a mixed-up field.”

Instead of coordinated manufacturer pit cycles, typically executed in large groups to maintain drafting speed, teams began pitting in smaller clusters. Even Ford, known for organized stops over the last couple of seasons, deviated from their usual approach.

“The way everybody pitted in those small groups this time? … It was totally unorthodox from the things that we’ve seen in the past,” Harvick added. “I don’t know why they played the strategy that they played, because it was very odd.”

More on Kevin Harvick, 2026 Daytona 500

Some drivers gambled early at Daytona. Zane Smith notably stretched fuel to win Stage 1, staying on track longer than expected. Harvick admitted he doubted the move would work. It showed how teams were willing to sacrifice conventional thinking for track position and stage points.

Beyond fuel mileage, Harvick also highlighted efforts to disrupt momentum in the draft. Teams staggered cars intentionally to break up single-file runs, slowing the pack just enough to merge back in safely, a technique that emphasized survival as much as speed.

Still, the overall picture felt chaotic: “I think they would probably go back and try to do it differently,” Harvick concluded. “The whole strategy thing seemed very scattered throughout the day. … I never really got a good reason as to why it went the way that it did. But it was very disorganized.”

At Daytona, unpredictability is expected and even encouraged. But this time, the strategy behind it seemed impossible to predict, even for a former champion who has a win in The Great American Race.