Kevin Harvick reacts to disastrous day for William Byron at Bristol: 'Definitely raises some eyebrows'

Kevin Harvick is a little concerned about William Byron, who had a rough showing at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday. On this week’s Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick reacted to Byron having his worst finish of the season (P30).

“He still never led a lap at Bristol,” Kevin Harvick began. “The stat still stands, and it’s there for a reason. Look, I’ve been to Bristol and been lapped five times and come back to the shop and have no reason to understand why you got lapped five times in the Gen 7 car. It’s going to happen.

“They changed the steering rack before the race. That didn’t fix anything. He got lapped early in the back of the pack and never really gathered any momentum throughout the whole day. Tough day for the 24 that we haven’t seen out of that car in a long, long time. That one definitely raises some eyebrows as to why they were that bad. But they aren’t that good typically at Bristol compared to a lot of places that we go.”

It’s been a solid 2026 season for William Byron

William Byron has competed in 16 Cup Series races at Bristol, and his best finish was third in 2021 and 2022. His P30 finish on Sunday is his third-worst finish at Bristol. He also finished 35th in May of 2024 and 38th in September of 2020.

After Sunday’s race, Zack Albert of NASCAR.com listed Byron as one of the three drivers down. “Bryon dropped to the rear of the field after adjustments to the steering system,” Albert wrote. “By Lap 37, he went a lap down. By the finish, he was five laps back and saddled with his worst result of the season so far.”

While it’s understandable for Harvick to be concerned about Byron, it’s been a solid 2026 season for the 28-year-old. In eight races, Byron has finished in the top 10 four times, including a P3 finish at Las Vegas and a P5 finish at Martinsville.

Byron is coming off a successful 2025 season. He began the season by winning the Daytona 500, won the regular-season championship, and reached the Championship 4 for the third consecutive year.