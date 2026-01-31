Kevin Harvick reacts to NASCAR returning to the Chase Championship format

Former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick believes NASCAR’s decision to move back toward the Chase-style championship format strikes a balance between creating big moments for fans while still rewarding consistency across the season.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick said the revised system represents a compromise, dangling between entertainment demands and competitive fairness.

“I think it’s a great compromise, because there are a lot of parties involved,” Harvick said. “You’ve got television, who wants those cuts and moments every few races, but sometimes those moments are fabricated.”

Continuing, Harvick pointed to last season as an example, arguing Denny Hamlin arguably had the strongest playoff performance, only to see his title hopes slip away due to one costly pit call.

“Those one moments are great,” Harvick explained. “But how many times have we seen a season-long points battle come down to one moment? And people are fine with it because so many things lead up to that moment that it doesn’t make or break your whole season.”

Moreover, Harvick particularly praised the emphasis now being placed on winning while also penalizing poor finishes. Drivers who consistently avoid DNFs could benefit significantly under the format.

“Winning still has to be important, but when you get a DNF, it needs to hurt,” Harvick added. He noted that drivers such as reigning champion Kyle Larson, who often push aggressively for wins, could feel that impact, while more consistent drivers like Chase Elliott and Joey Logano may gain ground by regularly maximizing difficult days.

Harvick also noted the format changes how teams approach race strategy throughout the year. Under the new system, recovering positions after accidents or mechanical issues could become critical for salvaging valuable points.

“As a competitor, you race to the format,” Harvick said. “I don’t make the format. I don’t care what it is. I just want to win.”

He added that the days of teams focusing early on building playoff-specific cars may be fading, as falling too far behind in points could be impossible to overcome: “If you’re past fifth or sixth when you get into the playoffs, you’re done. Unless you have a Tony Stewart-type run and win five races,” Harvick elaborated.

“That’s what’s great about it, you still have a chance. But if you’re too far back, you’re going to be in big trouble trying to win the championship.”

For Harvick, the takeaway is simple. The new format still allows dramatic moments but better rewards season-long performance. A balance he believes the sport has been searching for.