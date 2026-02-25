Kevin Harvick reacts to Spire, Chris Gabehart doubling down amid Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit

Kevin Harvick had questions about Spire Motorsports and Chris Gabehart working together, as Joe Gibbs Racing filed a lawsuit against them. On Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick shared his thoughts on Spire announcing that Gabehart will be the team’s Chief Motorsports Officer.

“The interesting part is what it looks like for Spire. Can [Gabehart] start? Has he started? Is he going to start? What do we do?” Kevin Harvick asked. “You make this big hire, and now it puts you in a position of trying to understand exactly what he can and can’t do, or is he doing, not doing.

“With a legal dispute like this of the magnitude that it has become, it’s interesting to see what he can do and how public he can be with Spire Motorsports because they’ve announced it. He’s the guy. Is he going to show up on pit road and on pit boxes with the team now, or does he have to stay away until this is over?

Joe Gibbs Racing is accusing Chris Gabehart of violating his contract and stealing confidential team trade secrets when “his demands for additional authority were rebuffed by JGR’s owner.” The lawsuit was filed on Feb. 19, and Spire Motorsports confirmed that Gabehart joined the team shortly after the filing.

Chris Gabehart responds to JGR’s allegations

This week, JGR asked for a restraining order preventing Gabehart from working for Spire. The team also added Spire as a defendant in the lawsuit.

After JGR filed the lawsuit, Gabehart responded on social media. “Yesterday afternoon, Joe Gibbs Racing filed a lawsuit claiming – falsely – that I shared JGR confidential information with Spire Motorsports and/or other unnamed third parties,” Gabehart wrote in a statement. “I feel compelled to speak out today and forcefully and emphatically deny these frivolous and retaliatory claims. I look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate to the Court that I have not shared JGR’s confidential information with anyone. In fact, I have already demonstrated that to JGR.

“A third-party forensic expert retained by JGR recently examined my laptop, cell phone, and personal Google Drive and found no evidence to support the baseless allegations in JGR’s lawsuit. We even offered JGR the opportunity to do a similar review of Spire’s systems. JGR refused that offer and filed this spiteful lawsuit instead.”