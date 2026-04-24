Kevin Harvick reacts to Chase Briscoe making up ground at Kansas, outlook going forward

It wasn’t a perfect day for Chase Briscoe at Kansas, but it turned out to be an important one. Amid a turbulent start to the 2026 season, Briscoe delivered one of his strongest finishes yet, rallying late to secure a third-place result in a race he had little business contending in.

According to Kevin Harvick, that effort says a lot about where the No. 19 team is trending: “He still wasn’t happy with his car after the race,” Harvick said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour. “They just couldn’t quite get the balance right. But they almost won the race.”

That’s the key takeaway for Briscoe. He spent much of Sunday hovering around the back half of the top 10, battling a tight car that never fully came to life. By his own admission, the speed wasn’t where it needed to be. But when a late caution reshuffled the field, everything changed.

Crew chief James Small made the call to bring Briscoe down pit road for four tires. It was a move that immediately put the team on offense.

“I think he restarted 11th there at the end,” Harvick noted. “He made up a lot of ground and wound up with a solid finish.”

That late charge wasn’t just luck, but execution. Briscoe capitalized on chaos in overtime, navigating through traffic and taking advantage of opportunities as leaders Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson battled for the win.

By the time the checkered flag waved, he had climbed to third, just fractions of a second out of Victory Lane. It’s a result that could serve as a turning point.

“So they’re slowly but surely making their way back to the top,” Harvick said.

Still, there’s work to be done. Harvick made it clear that while the speed is improving, this version of the team isn’t quite at the level it reached a season ago. Early-season struggles, including multiple finishes outside the top 30, have put them behind the curve.

“I don’t think they’re as good as they were last year,” Harvick explained. “It just seems like they’re a little off from being in lockstep.”

That said, the trajectory feels familiar. Even last season, the No. 19 team needed time to find consistency before becoming a weekly contender. The difference this year has been the early mistakes, the kind that have made the climb steeper.

Now comes the challenge of building on momentum. Next up is Talladega, one of the most unpredictable tracks on the schedule. As Harvick put it, “You just never know how that is going to work out.”

But if Kansas is any indication, Briscoe and the Joe Gibbs Racing group may finally be trending in the right direction, even if they’re not quite there yet. The No. 19 team is one to watch in Alabama.