Kevin Harvick reacts to continued struggles for Ryan Blaney No. 12 team pit crew: 'It's unbelievable'

Even after a race in which he finished in second place, Ryan Blaney finds his pit crew under intense scrutiny. Once again the team had some key mistakes in the race at Bristol.

Luckily, Blaney’s driving has mostly been able to make up for it. He was inched-out by Ty Gibbs at the finish line after the one time his crew redeemed itself. Still, the concerns remain.

“They’ve lost him over 80 spots throughout the year, which is 30 more than anybody else,” Kaitlyn Vincie said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast.

That stat alone is enough to cause concern. But it’s how it looks that’s as bad as anything. Blaney might well be winning more races with a more competent crew.

“It’s unbelievable, and I hate to just pile on with him,” Kevin Harvick said. “Clint (Bowyer)‘s like, ‘What would you do?’ I’m like, ‘You don’t want to know what I would do. I’m hell on wheels when it comes to pit crews.’

“I’m definitely not the guy that they want talking about this particular scenario, because I’m pro-driver and pro-fast pit stops. So if your pit stops are not fast, you are paid to pit the car and they better be good.”

Ryan Blaney and his team haven’t made mid-season changes, at least not yet. The team has noted that some of the pit crew members were a little green and just needed more seasoning. Some have called for those changes already.

The hope is that eventually things will start to gel. However, there’s no denying Ryan Blaney is currently at a pretty steep disadvantage.

“It’s a really tough deal, right, because you’re bringing really good racecars to the racetrack,” Mamba Smith said on the podcast. “Your driver is, he might be driving the best that he’s driven in his whole career right now. There’s a lot of maturity and a lot of just leadership that he exudes, I feel like, over the last few years. It’s all clicking for them, and now this one part isn’t.

“It’s kind of like your golf game. You get off the tee box, you can putt, but you can’t get down the fairway. That feels like what’s kind of going on with the Team Penske 12 car. It helps when the money stop was on that they didn’t lose it, but you still look at he had to come back from deep in the field twice.”

Harvick broke down the issue for Ryan Blaney and his crew. As noted, they salvaged things late in the race with a nice stop.

That needs to become the norm, though. Not the lost spots on pit road.

“It’s tough. They had a pit stop there at the end of the race where they got him back out front and were able to maintain the lead,” Harvick said. “But he had seven cars, lapped cars, in between him and second place. So he had the lead and he had a big gap. They had a decent pit stop, but I mean they just, they don’t have the speed, let alone the consistency that you’re really seeing out of the Gibbs crews, the Hendrick crews on occasion.

“But like you look this week, Joey Logano‘s crew was spectacular. They had a great weekend on pit road. But the 12 team has been consistently not consistent on pit road with errors and slow pit stops.”