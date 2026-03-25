Kevin Harvick reacts to Joey Logano disaster day at Darlington

Joey Logano had one of his worst career runs in the NASCAR Cup Series in this past Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway. Logano’s No. 22 Ford lacked speed and he finished 34th, three laps down.

Logano’s Team Penske teammates, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric, finished third and fifth, respectively. How could it be that the 22 team was so far off from the other Penske cars? Kevin Harvick said it’s easy to happen at a racetrack like Darlington and with the new short track package in place.

“It is so easy, especially in a situation where you have a new rules package at a place that is so tough,” Harvick said on Happy Hour. “I know this is the third race that we’ve run with those rules but Darlington is just such a beast as far as the racetrack itself and trying to get the car to drive right. You have to do so many things that are different than at all the other racetracks in order to get the car to stay underneath you.”

Joey Logano had a miserable run at Darlington

Logano and the No. 22 were off, and the three-time Cup champion knew it right away. During Stage 1, he aired out his frustrations on the radio.

“I don’t understand how it can be this f*cking far off,” Logano said. “I mean, the balance now is somewhat drivable, but it’s freaking slow as sh*t.”

It never got better for Logano. He fell to 16th in the points standings post-Darlington, now riding a five-race streak finishing outside the top-10. If Harvick knows anything about Logano, then he was the first one back at the shop Monday morning.

“The 22 bunch missed it bad and you see Austin Cindric inside the top-10 and obviously, Blaney has been the Ford to beat on weekly basis,” Harvick said. “But for the most part, the Roush Fenway group carried the banner for Ford this weekend as far as the performance side of it goes. I can promise you Joey Logano was gonna be the first one in the shop today because he could not be happy with the way that car ran.”