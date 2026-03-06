Kevin Harvick reacts to latest developments in Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart lawsuit

The legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and former competition director Chris Gabehart continues to unfold. In the meantime, NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick believes the entire situation is far from ideal for the sport.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick addressed the ongoing court fight involving Gabehart and Spire Motorsports after a judge issued a limited temporary restraining order tied to the case: “Well, we’re in court again,” Harvick said. “I think that that part is not ideal for the sport.”

The dispute centers around Gabehart’s move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Spire Motorsports, and whether he violated a non-compete clause or misappropriated confidential information after leaving the Toyota powerhouse. Harvick emphasized that both sides appear firmly entrenched in their positions, making the legal process messy and uncomfortable to watch from the outside.

“You definitely have two sides to the story,” Harvick explained. “Chris Gabehart is defending himself pretty emphatically on how he feels the situation is. Joe Gibbs is trying to protect the information that they have at Joe Gibbs Racing.”

Ultimately, Harvick believes the outcome will either come from the courtroom or through a negotiated resolution between the parties: “It sucks to see a relationship like that in the way that it has,” he added.

“Each side is going to have more news come out now — that you did this and you did that. It’s ultimately going to come down to the judge settling things, or it’s going to come down to the two sides making an agreement.”

The comments come after a new filing from the judge overseeing the case revealed that Joe Gibbs Racing has shown a “likelihood of success” on several key claims tied to the lawsuit. According to the ruling, Gabehart’s non-compete agreement with JGR appears to be valid and enforceable.

The judge also found that JGR demonstrated a likelihood of success on its claims that Gabehart misappropriated trade secrets when leaving the organization. Court documents indicated that Gabehart allegedly retained sensitive internal materials, including post-race performance audits from the 2025 NASCAR season, payroll information for team employees, sponsor revenue projections and analytics related to tires and race performance.

The judge described those materials as trade secrets and issued a limited temporary restraining order designed to prevent further sharing of the information. However, the ruling did not bar Gabehart from continuing his employment with Spire Motorsports entirely. Instead, it restricts him from performing duties that overlap with the role he previously held at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Harvick’s co-host Mamba Smith suggested the case could have broader implications across NASCAR: “I think it’s going to really change technical alliances and how that information is going to cross over,” Smith added. “I think we’re into a new era of life, and those things aren’t going to be as free flowing as they probably were in the early 2000s.”

With another hearing scheduled for March 16, the case remains far from resolved. As for the rest of the NASCAR garage, they’ll continue to watch closely as another significant legal disputes plays out.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.