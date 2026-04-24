Kevin Harvick reacts to Michael Jordan talking trash to Denny Hamlin, Kansas slipping away from No. 11

The finish at Kansas had everything. From chaos to controversy, with a little trash talk between friends, and business partners, sprinkled in as well.

According to Kevin Harvick, it perfectly captured just how competitive things have become at the top of the sport. Especially between Denny Hamlin and his own 23XI Racing co-owner, Michael Jordan.

Following Tyler Reddick’s dramatic win, Jordan didn’t hold back, admitting he was already looking forward to talking trash to Hamlin for losing the lead in overtime. For Harvick, that moment stood out.

“I thought that was fun,” Harvick said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour. “You can see that they have a very competitive relationship.”

Still, behind the humor was a tough reality for Hamlin. After leading a race-high 131 laps and appearing in control late, the No. 11 team saw another win slip away, a trend that’s become all too familiar.

Harvick pointed to the final restart as the defining moment, where Hamlin once again found himself in a no-win situation against Kyle Larson: “He knew Larson suckered him into the same thing,” Harvick added. “I don’t really know what you do in that situation.”

Of course, that’s the dilemma. On a late restart, with lanes forming and momentum building, drivers are forced to make split-second decisions. Block the bottom, and Larson likely goes to the middle. Protect the middle, and the bottom opens up. Against a driver known for aggression and car control, Harvick suggested there may not have been a perfect answer.

“That’s just Kyle Larson,” he said. “He’s going to make a move.” And while the spotlight landed on Hamlin’s defensive decisions, the entire closing sequence unfolded at breakneck speed.

Harvick noted that even Reddick had his own moment of vulnerability, allowing Christopher Bell a chance to capitalize before contact ended his shot at the win. Still, the biggest swing came before overtime even began.

With Hamlin approaching the white flag, a spin by Cody Ware brought out a late caution, erasing his advantage. It was a call that changed everything, but one Harvick believes was unavoidable: “NASCAR had to throw the caution,” he said. “It sucks … but it was the right call.”

For Hamlin, it was another frustrating chapter. He had a dominant car and the race in hand. Now, he has nothing to show for it: “I’ve been a part of a lot of those,” Harvick added. “You dominate a race and lose them, and it’s not fun.”

Meanwhile, Reddick celebrated and Jordan smiled once again. Hamlin was left to wonder what more he could’ve done, even if his 23XI Racing wheelman ended up in Victory Lane.