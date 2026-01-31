Kevin Harvick reacts to NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps stepping down, texts about Richard Childress

Earlier this month, Steve Phelps stepped down as commissioner of NASCAR. His resignation came in the aftermath of the NASCAR vs. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports antitrust lawsuit trial, in which text messages where Phelps made disparaging comments about Richard Childress came to light.

Kevin Harvick saw a lot of good in Phelps’ time in NASCAR. Ultimately, he felt somebody had to take the fall for Phelps’ comments and it ended up being Phelps himself.

“We know that the comments he made about Richard Childress and what he said in those texts became public. I think we all talk about our friends here and there, you might text some things that you probably don’t mean but, in the end, it came out in the court of law, and it became public information,” Harvick said on his Happy Hour podcast. “Steve has done a lot of great things in our sport, but I don’t think from a fan’s perspective they can overcome the fact that he said those things about one of the most iconic figures in the sport and save face.

“I think somebody was gonna have to take the fall in the end, whether it was Steve Phelps, Jim France, or Steve O’Donnell, whoever it was. Ultimately, it was the commissioner in Steve Phelps.”

In an August 2023 text exchange with Brian Herbst, NASCAR chief media and revenue officer, Phelps said that Childress should be “taken out back and flogged.” Phelps called him a “stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR.” Phelps’ comments came after Childress publicly criticized the Next Gen car and the media rights deal that was still being negotiated.

Childress testified during the trial, though the messages were not entered into evidence. Childress did consider taking legal action over the text messages from Phelps.

At the time of his resignation, NASCAR said there were no immediate plans to replace Phelps. Harvick doesn’t see the need for a commissioner in NASCAR.

“Do we need a commissioner? I don’t think anybody wants to be like other sports. I don’t think we need a commissioner,” Harvick said. “I don’t wanna hear about football, I don’t wanna hear about anything. I want it to be, we’re racing, and I’ve heard Dale Jr. talk about we’re different. Out fans are different than other sports.”