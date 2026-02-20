Kevin Harvick reacts to 'old school' feeling surrounding star-studded Daytona Truck race: 'Drastically different'

This past Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway featured a star-studded field which included Tony Stewart, Travis Pastrana, and Garrett Mitchell, best known as Cleetus McFarland. Along with the Truck regulars, you also had a few Cup Series full-timers mixed in from Carson Hocevar to Michael McDowell among others.

The result was one of the more anticipated Truck races in recent memory. Being on the call for FS1 that night, Kevin Harvick could feel the energy. On this week’s “Happy Hour,” Harvick paid compliment to Pastrana and McFarland for their positive energy at the racetrack. The 2014 Cup champion then described what he felt was an “old school” feel for the entire week at Daytona, but particularly Friday night for the Truck race.

“The thing I like about Travis and Cleetus is they’re having fun,” Harvick said. “Sometimes we get caught up in ourselves in professional auto racing and NASCAR and all the things that we do and we’re here to work and all this. Those guys remind you of how much fun racing is. Yeah, they wanna compete, but they’re really here more to have a good time and have fun and be a part of the event.

“The Truck race and the crowd and the enthusiasm, everything with Ram coming back; the environment of that Truck race felt old school. You look down pit road and Tony Stewart’s truck was just mobbed with people like we were at a Cup race. Those are the types of things that we need, and I think the whole vibe this week at Daytona from start to finish was drastically different than the vibe [I’ve experienced] since I’ve been in the TV booth. … Over the last two years, it hasn’t felt like it did on Sunday, and I love that for our sport and everybody around it.”

Daytona Truck race had it all

The storylines were everywhere in the Truck race. Stewart, the three-time Cup champion, making his first start in NASCAR since retiring from full-time competition in 2016. For Pastrana, his first Truck start in three years. Then there was McFarland, the YouTube sensation making his Truck debut.

Their presence, to go along with everything else, led to monster viewership. FOX Sports announced Wednesday an audience of 1.387 million viewers, making it the most-watched Truck race since 2016.

It was indeed a perfect start to the 2026 Truck season. The same applies to Chandler Smith, who took the checkered flag at Daytona just ahead of Gio Ruggiero.