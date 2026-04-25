Kevin Harvick reacts to Ryan Blaney pit road incident at Kansas, believes he's 'overachieving' for Penske

Kevin Harvick isn’t sugarcoating it. Reacting to Ryan Blaney’s latest pit road mishap at Kansas Speedway, the former Cup Series champion offered a blunt assessment on his Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, one that went beyond just a single mistake and into the broader state of Team Penske.

“Even before the incident, Blaney was 10th or 12th, whatever he was. He wasn’t in contention at the front of the pack like we typically expect him to be,” Harvick said. “I look at that pit road incident right there. I mean, that’s an error from two of them, the driver and the top of the pit box. Just a little lackadaisical on both of their parts for whoever’s calling him out of the pit box that didn’t do a very good job.”

The incident in question came early in the race, when Blaney made contact with AJ Allmendinger on Lap 39. As Allmendinger entered his stall, Blaney was exiting his, a miscommunication that ended with the No. 16 spinning on pit road and falling to the rear of the field, eventually going two laps down.

Blaney initially reported no damage, but that quickly changed. The No. 12 Ford suffered splitter damage, a critical aerodynamic piece, forcing his crew into a scramble to make repairs. That effort only compounded the issue, as the team was later penalized for having too many crew members over the wall. For Harvick, though, the bigger takeaway wasn’t just the mistake, but the context around it.

“I think that Ryan Blaney overachieves in his cars currently,” Harvick added. “I think that team and Ryan do a great job with a car that is not very good from a Ford standpoint, compared to the Toyotas and the top Chevrolets.”

That comment cuts to the heart of a growing narrative in the garage. While Blaney has remained competitive in the standings, the overall pace of Ford teams, including Team Penske, has lagged behind the top-tier Chevrolets and Toyotas at various points this season.

Harvick pointed to Joey Logano’s struggles as further evidence, noting the former champion spent much of the race mired in the low 20s. Austin Cindric showed early speed but faded, reinforcing the inconsistency across the organization.

Meanwhile, RFK Racing appeared to carry the Ford banner over the weekend. Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski were among the strongest cars in the field.

“I think Blaney’s team and the whole Penske bunch was a little bit off this weekend,” Harvick added.

At a track where execution is everything, even small mistakes can snowball. For Blaney, Kansas was another example. Meanwhile, it served as a reminder that sometimes the results might be masking a bigger picture in Harvick’s view.