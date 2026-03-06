Kevin Harvick reacts to Shane van Gisbergen falling short to Tyler Reddick at COTA

Shane van Gisbergen entered this past weekend at Circuit of the Americas as the favorite to win. Instead, the road-course ace had to settle for second after Tyler Reddick continued his dominant start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Kevin Harvick broke down why van Gisbergen ultimately couldn’t track down the No. 45 Toyota despite a strong late-race push.

“At the end of that race, he was throwing up right next to the barriers and doing everything that he could do,” Harvick said. “But they just didn’t have the pace this weekend that the No. 45 and the No. 12 had.”

While van Gisbergen remained in contention throughout the race, Harvick noted that both Reddick and Ryan Blaney appeared to have a clear speed advantage for much of the afternoon.

“Ryan Blaney was definitely the standout Ford of the group by far, and really had the speed to compete with Reddick,” Harvick explained. “I think that if he could have gotten in front of Reddick one time and was able to pull forward and do what he needed to do, in the end, Reddick just never made any mistakes.”

That mistake-free performance proved critical as the laps wound down. With both Blaney and van Gisbergen closing in during the final stages, Harvick pointed out that Reddick’s strength in one particular section of the track consistently kept challengers at bay.

“Where that paid off for Reddick was really Turn 20,” Harvick said. “All the places that you needed to be good to not get passed, he was good.”

That corner was the final turn leading onto COTA’s long front straightaway. It allowed Reddick to build a gap every lap before anyone could attempt a move into Turn 1.

“It really, really made him look strong down the front straightaway when he would get off of Turn 20 so well,” Harvick continued. “He’d pull three or four car-lengths every lap on Blaney and on SVG. So they were superior this weekend.”

Alas, van Gisbergen’s runner-up finish still reinforced his reputation as one of the sport’s top road racers. But even he admitted afterward that second place felt like a missed opportunity. Harvick’s co-host Mamba Smith found that reaction telling.

“My favorite thing watching Shane, even though he runs second, he was funny,” Smith said. “He’s like, it’s weird being disappointed about running second. Like, yeah, that’s a good thing.”

That mindset reflects the confidence van Gisbergen now carries entering every road-course event.

“When he dive bombs into the corner and the car gets real light, he usually floats into the corner and keeps all that speed,” Smith added. “That’s where he dominates.”

Still, on this particular weekend, Reddick’s focus and precision ultimately proved too much.

“You could see it with Reddick,” Smith explained. “Tyler was just laser focused on what he was doing. That was how he was able to defend. But Shane just trying to own that car all over the place was awesome to watch.”