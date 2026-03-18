Kevin Harvick reacts to 'sneaky' Chase Elliott Las Vegas finish, points situation: 'Nobody would have believed you'

Chase Elliott has a unique ability to grind out top-10 finishes when he doesn’t have a car capable of competing for wins. It’s why after five races, despite leading only 13 laps, he sits fifth in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series points standings.

That kind of consistency is key with The Chase playoff format back in place. It’s why Kevin Harvick considers him a true contender to win this season’s championship.

“I think Chase Elliott has been sneaky and exactly what we talked about on this show and why this Chase format is going to make Chase Elliott better, is because of the fact that they can grind,” Harvick said Monday on Happy Hour. “He and Alan [Gustafson, crew chief], and the way that Chase races, he has a day like he did yesterday, right, has a good, solid performance, but it’s the days you don’t see them or you don’t hear about them that all of a sudden they show up and finish ninth when they ran 20th. Those are the things Chase Elliott does better.”

You didn’t hear Elliott’s name for much of this past Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. But in Stage 3, he found his way to the front.

He came close to chasing down Denny Hamlin in the closing laps but ran out of time. Elliott finished runner-up to Hamlin, compiling 40 points on the day.

Chase Elliott’s consistency is nearly unmatched

Elliott would certainly like to win more races. But avoiding mistakes and picking up solid results along the way should see him begin The Chase in a good position, Harvick said.

“If you didn’t tell everybody that he was fourth in the points to start that race yesterday, nobody would have believed you because they’ve just been quietly getting the finishes that they need and capitalizing on the day when everybody else — you look back at [Kyle] Larson at Atlanta making a mistake driving over the front of SVG at the end of that stage,” Harvick said. “Those are the types of things that Chase Elliott isn’t going to do and that’s while he’ll keep himself up there in the points.

“And you’ve got to be in the top-six or seven to have a chance in this championship. It’s not how far are you behind in the points, it’s when that reset happens with the points that go with it.”