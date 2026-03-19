Kevin Harvick reacts to things coming 'full circle' for Denny Hamlin, family after Las Vegas NASCAR win

It was an offseason marked by tragedy for NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin. He lost his father, Dennis Hamlin, to a house fire in late December.

As Hamlin looked to settle back into his normal driving routine this season, many had questions about how he would handle all the outside noise. After all, such a tragedy would be tough for anyone to deal with.

At Las Vegas, Denny Hamlin answered the questions emphatically. He’s still here to win races.

“Denny Hamlin put it all together, got back through traffic,” Kevin Harvick said on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. “They had good pit stops and put themselves in a position to win with the dominant car. At one point I thought, ‘Man, the Chevys have kind of figured it out and gotten better.’ But really all that was was just the Toyotas putting themselves in the back of the pack to give everybody else a chance.”

Denny Hamlin overcame a speeding penalty that sent him to the back of the pack. He methodically raced his way back to the front, until he was in position to simply defend his lead down the stretch.

Then, after the race, Hamlin shared an emotional moment with family. His mom, Mary Lou Clark, came up and gave him a warm embrace, saying, ‘That’s my son. That’s my son.’

It moved everyone watching. Harvick included.

“It was neat to see that all come full-circle for Denny,” Harvick said. “To see his mom there, his kids, wife, or his other half, Jordan, with him. And I think it’s fun to see people be successful when they have so much, so many things happening in their lives that are just so bad and having to deal with those things. To see them overcome that and be able to achieve what you’re out there to do, and that’s to be successful and win a race.”

Denny Hamlin is now ready to compete for his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. He was close a year ago. Could this finally be it?

“I think that there were a lot of questions at the beginning of the year as to where would Denny Hamlin show up,” Harvick said. “How would he react to all the things that happened? And he’s shown back up to be the same Denny Hamlin — work hard, drive his car fast, don’t make as many mistakes as everybody else. Even on a day when he did make a mistake on pit road, was able to dig in and overcome that.”