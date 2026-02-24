Kevin Harvick reacts to Tyler Reddick winning at Atlanta despite missing fender

Tyler Reddick’s Atlanta victory didn’t just add another trophy to the shelf. It left veterans like Kevin Harvick shaking their heads in disbelief.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the former Cup Series champion marveled at the fact that Reddick not only survived without a right-front fender, but looked faster because of it on Sunday.

“He had no fender at the end,” Harvick said. “He wound up winning the race, and his car looked like it was actually faster than what it was early in the race.

“But when you come to Atlanta, you know that the attrition level is going to be high. You’re going to have some moments that you’re not comfortable with.”

In the end, Atlanta delivered exactly that. Late chaos, aggressive blocks and split-second decisions defined the closing laps. Bubba Wallace, leading on the overtime restart, threw a decisive block on Carson Hocevar. However, he drifted too high, surrendering the middle lane and exposing himself to a freight train of momentum.

“You saw the block at the end from Bubba,” Harvick added. “He just went to block and he got too high. When you’re racing Carson Hocevar, he’s going to go where you’re not. We saw this throughout the night.”

Immediately, Wallace wound up “fending for his life,” as Harvick described it, while his pusher in his teammate Reddick suddenly became the leader. From there, the 23XI Racing wheelman had help from behind and just enough track position to slam the door.

“We heard Chase Briscoe talk afterwards that he just didn’t have a car that he felt like had enough speed to really make that big pass,” Harvick added. The result? A historic start to 2026 for the No. 45 Toyota team.

Moreover, Reddick’s improbable charge began on the Lap 244 restart, where he rocketed from 20th to third in just three laps despite the visible damage. He then survived double overtime to hold off drivers like Briscoe and Ross Chastain.

The back-to-back wins, Daytona and now Atlanta, place Reddick alongside Matt Kenseth, Jeff Gordon, David Pearson, Bob Welborn and Marvin Panch as drivers to win the first two races of a Cup season.

After a winless 2025 campaign where breaks rarely went his way, February 2026 has flipped the script: “What a start to the season for 23XI in general,” Harvick said. “Tyler Reddick wins the first two races with a historic moment. It was big.”

As Harvick put it, Reddick’s start to the season has been big, indeed. This could be only the the beginning for the talented wheelman in 2026.