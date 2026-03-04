Kevin Harvick reacts to widespread cool suit problems, COTA contributing to heat issues

One of the biggest issues at COTA this weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series turned out to be the failure of a number of cool suits, leaving drivers battling the elements as they sought a strong finish. Some barely finished at all.

Kevin Harvick explained the basic issue with the cool suits. Essentially, once the motor stopped running due to overheating problems, drivers were stuck with warm water in their systems.

“They never had a chance to drain the system to get all the hot water out of it,” Harvick said on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. “You just can’t afford to take the time unless you just can’t tolerate it. They managed it the best they could.”

Some couldn’t tolerate it. AJ Allmendinger reportedly said on the radio, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it.’ He was later part of a scary scene on pit road after the race.

“I want to give a call to the Kaulig team with 16 on AJ for sure, because they had one of the better qualifying efforts,” Mamba Smith said on the podcast. “And then he fought, obviously he didn’t have… he was cooking like a lobster. And then at the end we see that quick shot of him laid out basically with all his gear on, which was super scary. I’m glad that Mike (Joy) was able to, you guys were in the booth able to get the information to everybody.”

AJ Allmendinger was evaluated and released from the medical center after a short while. Not before causing significant concern for his team and everyone around him.

Smith provided more info on Allmendinger and his failed cool suit. He opened up.

“I texted AJ, I said, ‘When did you think it went out?'” Smith said. “He said, ‘I started getting hot at the end of Stage 1.’ He said, ‘The car was at 130. The water was at 100.’ The water that was in the system was at 100, just cooking him, as the car was at 130.”

That’s obviously not an idea place to be with a cool suit. The same system designed to keep drivers cool can backfire in a hurry if it overheats.

And, as Harvick pointed out, COTA in general is a tough track from a driver workload standpoint. Executing in that environment with a busted cool suit? Forget about it.

“Let’s not forget, this was a full day’s work,” Harvick said. “Whether your cool suit is working or not, it’s just there’s not a lot of caution laps. Not a lot of times to take a break. There’s a lot of shifting. The car hits the ground a tremendous amount here, so just that constant pounding of all the bumps and all the rub blocks hitting the ground. It’s a tough day’s work on the driver because you have so many shifts and so much going on inside of the car.

“The cars are hotter anyway. I mean you go down the front straightaway pretty fast, but the rest of the lap is pretty slow, so you don’t get a lot of time to cool everything off. And with all the heavy braking and things that are happening there, it just builds more heat in the car. So it’s a fatiguing day for the drivers in general, let alone when not everything’s working with your cool suit.”