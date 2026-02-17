Kevin Harvick reacts to Tyler Reddick Daytona 500 title, warns 23XI 'becomes messy pretty quick' without wins

Kevin Harvick believes 23XI Racing got exactly what it needed and right on time with Tyler Reddick’s Daytona 500 victory. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion explained on the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour why the victory carried significance beyond just a trophy.

For Harvick, expectations inside the organization for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s team had reached a point where results were no longer optional: “We put a lot of pressure on Tyler Reddick. He needs to win,” Harvick stated.

“Everything that they put into 23XI’s cars and Toyota. All the things that happen over there are built to win. Michael Jordan expects to win, Denny Hamlin expects to win, Tyler Reddick expects to win.”

Without those victories, Harvick warned, the situation can spiral. Thankfully, they have a bit of grace now to start the season: “If they don’t go to Victory Lane, it becomes messy pretty quick, in my opinion,” he explained.

As Harvick alluded to, the Daytona 500 result immediately changes the conversation. Harvick pointed out that the organization showed speed across the board, not just from Reddick’s No. 45 team.

Bubba Wallace ran near the front throughout Speedweeks, while Riley Herbst scored an eighth-place finish after helping push Reddick into position late, and part-time prospect Corey Heim even led laps. All signs of a competitive stable.

Those performances, Harvick explained, reflect the standard inside the Toyota-backed organization: “That’s the expectation that they have at that organization,” he added.

More on Tyler Reddick, Daytona 500 win

Last season, Harvick noted, came with built-in context. Between on-track inconsistency and off-track legal distractions surrounding the team, he believed the organization deserved patience.

“We’ve got to give them a mulligan with everything that they had personally in the lawsuit,” Harvick elaborated. “How can you ever get everything organized in a situation like that?”

But that grace period is over from Harvick and the media: “The mulligans are over, and the first thing they did was go to Victory Lane and win the sport’s biggest race of the year,” Harvick said. “That definitely takes some pressure off of them.”

Now the focus shifts from urgency to sustainability. With both a Brickyard 400 and a Daytona 500 already on the organization’s résumé, Harvick believes 23XI Racing has validated its potential, but the next step is proving it weekly.

“They got off on the right foot, which is what they needed to do,” Harvick said. “We’ll have to wait and see if those results are there.”

Time will tell if they can keep it up. Atlanta is up next, and 23XI will be expecting to be fast once again this weekend.