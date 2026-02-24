Kevin Harvick responds to which NASCAR driver is most likely to 'take the bull by the horns,' send message to Carson Hocevar

Kevin Harvick isn’t sure if there will be a driver who sends a message to Carson Hocevar in an upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race. On Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick talked about how Kyle Busch could do it, but there is one issue with that.

“Kyle has been critical of Carson,” Kevin Harvick said. “You could kind of tell in the interview afterward that Carson was somewhat referencing that Kyle being critical of him. Neither one of them said it directly, but in the end, you knew what those barbs back and forth meant.

“Kyle has been critical, but Kyle hasn’t run with Hocevar as far as the speed and being competitive consistently in the first two races. …There’s a lot of guys that talk about it, but if you’re going to take the bull by the horns and send a message, you’re going to have to be the one that does it.”

Carson Hocevar reacts to his top-five finish at Atlanta

This past weekend at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, Carson Hocevar earned a P4 finish, and it came with controversy. On Lap 266, Hocevar made contact with Christopher Bell in an attempt to take the lead. He was also involved in dust-ups with Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, but he believed his performance on Sunday was strong.

“I feel like I’ve done a good job,” Hocevar said, per Zach Sturniolo of NASCAR.com. “You know, I was sitting there riding around for a while and biding my time and felt like I’ve been more patient but more precise. I know Blaney was kind of mad at me because my stuff was really tight, so I do owe him an apology at some point because I think I ran us both in the wall. But I think I’m pretty pleased.”

Hocevar also talked about his top-five finish after having the lead at the start of the second overtime. “We finished single digits, top five,” Hocevar said. “Better result than last week, so excited about that. Came from two laps down and knocked around a little bit to finish fourth, so happy about that.”