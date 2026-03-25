Kevin Harvick reveals simple reason behind Brad Keselowski success at Darlington

Brad Keselowski’s near-breakthrough at Darlington wasn’t random. According to Kevin Harvick, the explanation is as simple as it gets, track position.

Speaking on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the former Cup Series champion pointed to qualifying as the defining factor behind Keselowski’s runner-up performance, where the RFK Racing driver led a race-high 142 laps and controlled much of the afternoon before Tyler Reddick surged late for the win.

“He qualified well,” Harvick said. “He’s been in the trunk every week in qualifying. If you don’t qualify in the front of these races, you don’t get to make adjustments leading the pack, running in the front of the pack. Your car handles differently in the middle of the pack, in the back of the pack, which is where they’ve been starting.”

That distinction proved critical. For much of the 2026 season, Keselowski and the No. 6 team have shown flashes of speed, but have been buried by poor starting positions. At Darlington, that changed, and so did the outcome.

“It takes them all day to get to the front of the pack,” Harvick added. “This week, he started up front, at one of his best racetracks. RFK has run well there in the past. And both he and Chris Buescher had really fast race cars.”

The result backed that hypothesis up. Keselowski not only led the most laps, but also captured a stage win and delivered one of his strongest overall performances in recent memory, even if it ultimately ended one spot short of Victory Lane.

Still, Harvick believes the lesson is clear moving forward: “I think that the key for the six car is qualifying. They have to qualify in the front, or they don’t have the opportunities to show what they have speedwise,” he explained. “But they also don’t know what they have from a car standpoint because they’re just battling for their life all day.”

Alas, that challenge is amplified by manufacturer dynamics: “The Fords are notoriously worse in traffic than the other two brands,” Harvick elaborated. “So the Ford’s qualifying up front is more key than the other two brands, in my opinion.”

Keselowski echoed a similar sentiment after the race, acknowledging that while his car was strong, it wasn’t enough to hold off Reddick’s late charge: “We didn’t have the best car today. Not compared to Tyler,” Keselowski said. “But we scored a lot of stage points. … We’re doing the things we need to do.”

Now sitting ninth in the standings, Keselowski leaves Darlington with momentum, and a clear blueprint. If the No. 6 team can continue to start up front, the results might finally start matching the speed.