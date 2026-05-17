Kevin Harvick reveals son Keelan broke his Miles the Monster trophy

Kevin Harvick blamed his son, Keelan, for breaking his Miles the Monster trophy. During the broadcast of the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover, Harvick revealed why the trophy has an injury.

“I’ve got one at home that’s got a broken arm,” Kevin Harvick said. “Keelan broke it. I don’t remember what year it was. He used to sit on the floor in his playroom. The next thing I know, I walk in, the arms broke off.”

The good news for Harvick is that he has multiple Miles the Monster trophies. In his career, Harick has won at Dover three times. The third Dover win came in 2020, and the victory helped Harvick win the NASCAR Cup Regular Season championship.

“I love the grit of our race team,” Harvick said after winning at Dover in 2020, per NASCAR.com. “I think that’s what (team owners) Gene Haas and Tony Stewart have built at Stewart-Haas Racing, a team with a lot of grit.

Kevin Harvick correctly predicted the winner of 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race

“Sometimes we don’t have the fastest car, but we have guys willing to suck it up, and when we have a weak link that day, someone else will carry the team. I’m really proud of that, and that’s what it’s all about. You’re only as good as the people around you, and we have great people.”

Harvick had great success at Dover, but he had success at multiple tracks in his Cup Series career. The 50-year-old won 60 career races, including the 2007 Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600 in 2011 and 2013, and the Southern 500 in 2014 and 2020. Along with winning the Regular Season title in 2020, Harvick won the Cup Series championship in 2014.

Harvick is now good at predicting who will win the trophy, as Denny Hamlin won this year’s Dover race. Ahead of the event, Harvick predicted on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour that Hamlin would win the All-Star Race since he has won at Dover the last two years.



