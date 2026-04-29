Kevin Harvick says Carson Hocevar's Talladega victory celebration was 'one of the best' he has 'ever seen'

Kevin Harvick loved what Carson Hocevar did after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. On this week’s Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the NASCAR legend reacted to Hocevar winning his first Cup Series race.

“Always cool to see a first-time winner,” Kevin Harvick said. “As much criticism as Carson takes, he’s always willing to just take it head-on. He’s very creative, he’s willing to lean into things, he had probably one of the best victory celebrations that I’ve ever seen with the way that he was sitting on the side of that car waving to the crowd.

"Probably one of the best victory celebrations that I've ever seen." @KevinHarvick on Carson Hocevar's "very popular win" at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/0q955Tlreb — HarvickHappyHour (@HarvickHappyPod) April 29, 2026

“There’s a few of them that didn’t like it, throwing a few beer cans at him. But that’s the great part about what he does. He is willing to take that criticism head-on, and the fans absolutely loved the celebration afterwards. I think that with our fans, it’s a very popular win.”

After winning the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega, Carson Hocevar sat on the window ledge of his No. 77 Chevrolet while driving around the track during his victory lap. It was a well-earned victory, as the 23-year-old got past Chris Buescher on the final lap.

Carson Hocevar reacts to Talledega win and celebration

“I’ve had this thought up for a while,’’ Hocevar said of his celebration. “And I’ve messed it up every which way to not be able to do it. And I don’t care if it took me 20 minutes or whatever, I was going to figure out how to do it.

“I’m just so thankful,’’ he said, the grandstand crowd roaring in approval. “This is the biggest dream I’ve ever thought of. Thank you, everybody. I couldn’t have done it any better way. Hopefully, my grandfather is watching. My grandmother died last year, and I’m just so thankful I can give my grandfather a trophy now.’’

Hocevar is in his third season as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver. Before the win on Sunday, the Michigan native was putting together a solid 2025 season, posting three top-10 and two top-five finishes in the first nine races. Hocevar is currently in eighth place in the NASCAR Chase standings.