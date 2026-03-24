Kevin Harvick sends up warning signal for Ford after Darlington, focused on Joey Logano, Penske

Kevin Harvick wants to see more from the Ford cars after a successful showing at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington. On this week’s episode of SPEED with Harvick and Buxton, Harvick issued a warning signal for Ford and focused on Joey Logano and Team Penske.

“The one that concerns me the most is Ford,” Kevin Harvick told Will Buxton. Ryan Blaney has been the standout for Ford. I think this weekend, we saw the RFK cars kind of take control of Darlington. Brad Keselowski qualified well. We’ve talked about Brad needing to qualify better, was able to score points this weekend in both stages, contend for the win late until [Tyler] Redick showed back up at the front. So he and Chris Buescher, two of the best three Fords, including Blaney.”

Harvick continued, “Joey Logano got lapped three times this weekend. That is not something that I thought that I would ever say unless he had a problem. He legitimately got lapped three times, and both of his teammates ran in the top 10 all day. Austin Cindric finished seventh. So a lot of questions of things that have slowly started to be answered as far as where the performance of each manufacturer is.”

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Blaney has been the standout for Ford, as he has won a race and is currently second in the Chase standings/Cup points. And with Keselowski and Buscher having top-10 finishes at Darlington, they are currently in the top 10 of the standings as well.

Logano will be a driver to watch in the coming weeks. After a P3 finish at Daytona, Logano has not finished in the top 10 in the last five races. He is currently 16th in the Chase standings/Cup points.

But even with Blaney being the top Ford driver, he has had his share of issues when it comes to pit stops. At Darlington, Blaney’s pit crew had a couple of mishaps, which likely prevented him from winning. Because Blaney’s No. 12 Ford was one of the fastest on the track, he earned a P3 finish on Sunday.