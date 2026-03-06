Kevin Harvick singles out Penske as team to watch heading into Phoenix NASCAR weekend

23XI Racing has undoubtedly been the best team three races into the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Tyler Reddick made NASCAR history by becoming the first driver to win the first three races of a season and Bubba Wallace sits second in the points standings. With a trip to Phoenix Raceway on deck, all eyes now turn to Team Penske.

For FOX Sports analyst Kevin Harvick, his main focus is on the Penske duo of Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano. They are two of the best to do it at Phoenix and when it comes to Blaney specifically, Harvick can’t see a scenario where he’s not in contention on Sunday.

“I think Ryan Blaney is gonna be tough to beat. He had a ton of speed this weekend, he’s been good at every race,” Harvick said on Happy Hour. “Penske cars have typically been pretty good there from the 12 standpoint. The 22’s been hit or miss [and] the 2 [Austin Cindric], I can’t ever tell where they are as far as what they have going on.

“… Team Penske, in general, has been really good at Phoenix. I believe Blaney’s going to lead the way from a speed standpoint, so I expect him to be in contention. I wouldn’t surprise me if Joey Logano shows up and is in contention but could run 15th, I don’t know.”

Team Penske will be tough to beat at Phoenix

Blaney has one win in 20 starts at Phoenix, it coming this past November in the 2025 season finale. Blaney has an average finish of 10.9 at the racetrack, third-best among active drivers. He’s finished as the runner-up in four of the last seven races at Phoenix dating back to 2022.

Blaney knows his way around Phoenix well, as does Logano. The three-time Cup champion has four wins at Phoenix, most among active drivers.

Both *should* be in contention at Phoenix based on recent history. But with the season opening up at a pair of superspeedway and a road course, it’s hard to know for sure where each team is at on speed. It should make for an interesting 500 miles in the desert.