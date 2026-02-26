Kevin Harvick sounds off on controversial NASCAR Truck race decision, consistency of calls

Kevin Harvick liked how NASCAR handled the Truck Series race at Atlanta this past weekend. On this week’s Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick reacted to NASCAR deciding to end the race at 4:20 p.m. ET due to a weather delay preventing the race from starting on time.

“Kudos to NASCAR for getting that race in,” Kevin Harvick said. “They used the sunset rule, which makes it a definitive end to the race at a specific time if they clarify it before the race. 4:20 was the end of the race, and what happened at 4:20 was they wound up running two laps, and one lap, and then they got the white flag then the checkered flag to end the race at a specific time.

“…It actually only wound up losing 10 laps, but everybody knew that this was when the race was going to end. So it added a little different level of intrigue to it, just because of the race that you didn’t know when the caution were going to come out. So it kept everybody wanting to keep themselves positioned towards the front, which they were already doing anyway, but it just became that much more important.

Kevin Harvick says NASCAR is doing a ‘good job’ with calls

Harvick also praised NASCAR for its consistency of calls in the early stages of the season. “I’ve been pretty critical of NASCAR being consistently inconsistent,” he said. “Just all over the place with their calls. Now we’re a couple weeks into this and multiple races, and we’ve consistent. Whether it’s right or wrong, it’s consistent, and we’re not adapting to, ‘Well, this car spun, or that car spun, or we need a caution, we don’t need a caution.’ …That’s the most important thing is keep it consistent, and they’re doing a good job so far.”

NASCAR fans who either watched or attended the Truck Series race at Atlanta saw Kyle Busch win his 68th Truck Series race. The future Hall of Famer battled Stewart Friesen in the final laps, but a push from his teammate, Carson Hocevar, helped Busch earn the win.

The Truck Series race at Atlanta featured five leaders and 14 lead changes. It was followed by the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, which was won by Sheldon Creed.