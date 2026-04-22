Kevin Harvick sounds off on Trackhouse struggles, Connor Zilisch being 'non-existent' on ovals

The expectations were sky-high for Trackhouse Racing entering the 2026 season, with a trio of talented wheelmen on their side. Now, the reality looks far different.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Kevin Harvick didn’t hold back when evaluating Trackhouse’s early-season struggles. Particularly when it comes to rookie and wunderkind Connor Zilisch.

“I don’t know what they’re rebuilding,” Harvick said bluntly. “I think the expectation was SVG to keep winning and get better on ovals. Connor Zilisch was supposed to come in and be competitive, and for them to win all the road course races.”

As you can glean, that hasn’t happened. While Shane van Gisbergen has shown gradual improvement on ovals, Harvick pointed to Zilisch’s performance as a major concern, especially given how much hope was placed on the young driver entering the year.

“Connor Zilisch has been non-existent as far as performance,” Harvick said. It’s a harsh assessment, but one backed by results thus far in 2026.

Zilisch, who arrived with significant hype after a breakout season in the Xfinity Series, has struggled to find consistency at the Cup level. While flashes of speed have appeared, particularly on road courses like COTA and potentially upcoming stops like Watkins Glen, those moments have been overshadowed by issues in race trim.

“They can make it run fast for a couple laps, but they have no speed on long runs whatsoever,” Harvick added. “He was lapped in the first stage this week.”

That gap between short-run speed and long-run performance has become a defining issue, not just for Zilisch, but for Trackhouse as a whole. And in today’s NASCAR landscape, that’s a major problem.

As Harvick explained, the Next Gen era has evolved. Early on, teams were still searching for speed. Now, the top organizations like Hendrick, Gibbs and Penske have dialed in their setups and separated from the pack.

“You’ve seen those big teams rise back to the top,” Harvick explained. “And Trackhouse has just seemed to get a little further behind.”

Moreover, that aligns with recent comments from Denny Hamlin, who suggested Zilisch’s struggles are as much about the organization as they are about the driver. Without a teammate consistently running up front, it’s difficult to isolate the root cause.

Still, perception matters. Zilisch was expected to be a key piece in Trackhouse’s future, a driver capable of contending early, especially on road courses. Instead, he’s been stuck fighting just to stay on the lead lap on ovals.

Regardless, there’s time to turn it around. But right now, the gap between expectation and reality is growing, and voices around the sport are starting to get louder regarding the youngster.