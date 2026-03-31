Kevin Harvick sounds off on what Chase Elliott win means for Hendrick after call from Mr. H

Hendrick Motorsports has had a tough start to the NASCAR Cup Series season, just not quite firing on all cylinders. So Rick Hendrick got on the phone on Sunday morning ahead of Martinsville and had a conversation with Chase Elliott crew chief Alan Gustafson.

His message was simple. This is a marathon, not a sprint, essentially.

Later that day, Gustafson would make a bold pit strategy call that would play out to perfection. It put Chase Elliott in the driver’s seat ahead of the field in the closing stage. He would go on to win, holding off Denny Hamlin.

And immediately the conversation around Hendrick Motorsports shifted once again. Now they had a winner.

“I think any time you get back to victory lane it just immediately ends those conversations,” Kevin Harvick said on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. “I think at Martinsville they had won 30 races, so this was 31 as an organization. So they’re pretty good there. And when you go back there you expect them to be good again.”

Still, you never quite know what to expect. And for most of the afternoon it looked like Hamlin was going to cruise to a perfect points race. He won both of the first two stages and led 292 laps.

But that late pit call put Chase Elliott into prime position. And he delivered for the team, which was strong as a whole.

“I think that Chase Elliott carried the banner this weekend,” Harvick said. “(William) Byron qualified good, but he never had the pace that the 9 car did in practice. But he laid down a good lap. These are exactly the expectations that we have, and Hendrick Motorsports has for themselves, along with Chevrolet and everything they’ve done with the new car.”

Harvick added some extra commentary on Chase Elliott and the Hendrick Motorsports team, too. There was a lot to break down after the win.

“Now do I think it fixes all the problems? No,” Harvick said. “Do I think when we get to the mile and a half they’re going to be better than they were at Vegas? Probably. It’s just taken them longer to figure things out than I think that they anticipated with how good the car was on paper.

“It can always look good on paper, but until you get it to the racetrack you don’t really know. So I think they still have some work to do, but where it came down to the mechanical piece of the car and the things they do at Martinsville Speedway, they were still there.”